Residents in Deal are benefitting from a more efficient and accessible service from Kent Police with the opening of a front counter facility in the town centre.

The new public enquiries desk based within Deal Town Council’s offices in the High Street opened on Tuesday 10 March 2020 following the closure of the front counter building in London Road as part of a wider plan to continue to be efficient and effective.

Staffed by a public enquiry officer four hours a day from Monday to Friday, residents will have greater accessibility to services compared to the old front counter service at the London Road premises which was open for only two hours a day, five days a week.

The move also allows for improved partnership working between Deal Town Council and Kent Police by being in the same building and also offers the same facilities and services as the previous front counter.

Chief Constable for Kent Police, Alan Pughsley said: ‘It is important that residents understand we remain committed to serving their local community and this is a great addition to Deal providing an increase in the service we offer in the Town Centre.

‘In addition to the extended front counter opening hours within Deal Town Council’s offices, the introduction of online crime recording, local surgeries held by PCSOs and neighbourhood engagement meetings means there are now more ways than ever to contact Kent Police.’

The new service is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm, excluding bank holidays ensuring even more accessibility for people who need to visit a police station or want information or advice.

Deal is served by dedicated officers, including a newly appointed Town Centre PC, as well as PCSOs who will soon be based within the fire station in London Road. They work closely with the local council and other partner agencies.

The town also has a drop-in centre inside Walmer Sea Café on The Strand for residents to learn more about hate crime and the ways in with Kent Police and the local council can offer further support to victims.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott said: ‘I am delighted the new front counter in Deal High Street is now up and running, providing more convenient access for the public and longer opening hours. With the recruitment of a town centre PC for Deal, expansion of community policing and rural teams, and extra PCSOs for the district, this will all help improve the service Kent Police can deliver.’