Local, mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner elections that were due to take place in May this year will be postponed until May 2021, the Government has confirmed today. The Government will also work with the devolved administrations to ensure that they have the necessary powers to take the same approach.

The decision was taken following advice from the Government’s medical experts in relation to the response to the Covid-19 virus and the advice of those delivering elections.

Legislation will now be brought forward to postpone the elections for 12 months. Further details will be set out in due course.