Jet2 have cancelled all holidays in Spain and the Canary and Balearic islands ‘with immediate effect’.

The airline has now confirmed that as a result of local measures introduced in Spain to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the decision has been made to cancel all Jet2 flights to Mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect.

A number of flights have been turned around this afternoon and told to return from their departing country

Jet 2 said: “In response to local measures introduced throughout Spain to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of bars, restaurants, shops and activities including any water sports, we have taken the decision to cancel all flights to Mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect.