Boris Johnson speaks to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison over coronavirus pandemic

A Downing Street spokesperson has confirmed that

“The Prime Minister spoke to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

“The two leaders updated each other on their countries’ respective responses to the virus and agreed on the need to take a science based approach to mitigate its impact.

“The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Morrison also agreed on the need for international coordination as the crisis continues, particularly to ensure countries have access to the healthcare equipment and supplies they need to tackle the outbreak.

“Finally they resolved to work closely, including through the G20, on efforts to prevent long term economic damage from coronavirus which would further impact people’s lives.”