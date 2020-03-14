Teenager jailed following murder re-trial

A teenager who claimed he had been wrongly accused of a brutal murder has been jailed for 18 years following a re-trial.

Shemar Dawes, 19, (24.05.00), of no fixed abode, was today found guilty by a unanimous jury again for taking part in the 2018 killing of 17-year-old Lord Promise Nkenda, known as Promise, in Canning Town.

A court heard how Dawes, along with four other teenagers, stole a BMW and used it as a battering ram when they drove it at the victim.

Promise, from Newham, desperately scrambled away from the car and ran for his life down Butchers Road in the direction of Goldwing Close.

He was pursued by four of the five occupants from the car and was stabbed 15 times in the head, back and chest by the culprits who wore white latex gloves during the attack – reaffirming it was both premeditated and calculated.

In the first trial Dawes, along with four others, denied murder but were all found guilty on 21 December 2018. Dawes was jailed for 18 years and began his sentence immediately.

An appeal against his conviction was launched and his re-trial began on 10 February, 2020 at the Central Criminal Court.

Police launched a murder investigation after they were called by the London Ambulance Service shortly after 8pm on 14 February 2018 to reports of a boy suffering stab from injuries on Goldwing Close, E16.

Officers attended and found Promise, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.38pm

A post-mortem examination the following day gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Officers then commenced a meticulous investigation which included spending hours reviewing CCTV images of the defendants along with retrieving and analysing DNA evidence.

Incriminating evidence was found in the boot of the car by investigators.

A knife and a glove were later discovered behind a nearby telephone junction box in the crime scene and were forensically linked to the attack.

Despite Dawes’ protestations that he was innocent and police had got the wrong man, a unanimous jury found him guilty and he was handed the same sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years. As Dawes has currently served 624 days, he will not be eligible to apply for parole for 16 years and 106 days.