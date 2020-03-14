Stolen Car Crashes on Newhaven Swing bridge Closing the A259

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Newhaven Swing Bridge this evening after a car crashed in to the railings narrowly missing passers by.

Members of the public walking past were narrowly missed only due to the metal barriers between the road and the pavement.

An eye witness has said ” 4 youths jumped out of the smashed car and run towards the railway station”

Emergency Services were quickly on scene and no reports of any injuries only shaken up passes by,

It is believed the car has been stolen.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment

Photo used with permission of Ian Specz Farnham