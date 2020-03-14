Stabbing attack leaves boy serious in Ashford

Police launched investigation into serious stabbing in the Brookfield area of Ashford. It’s understood that a boy has been seriously injured.

Witnesses claim: A young boy has been stabbed in the back on Brookfield Road. With attempts being made to resuscitate the victim. an area near Arlington has been cordoned off by police.

A Kent police spokesman said: A Man found with serious injuries in Ashford

Officers are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in Brookfield Road, Ashford at 12.27pm on Saturday 14 March 2020.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 14-651.