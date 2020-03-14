Prince Charles cancels visit to genocide site Srebrenica

Remembering Srebrenica can confirm that HRH Prince of Wales visit to Srebrenica next week has been cancelled due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The Prince was going to meet Bosnian genocide survivors to mark the 25th anniversary of when 8,732 Muslims were murdered in what the UN described as “the worst atrocity to happen on European soil since the Second World War.”

A spokesman for the Prince said: “Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic the British Government has asked their royal highnesses to postpone their Spring tour.”

Remembering Srebrenica will now liaise with the Foreign Office to confirm another date when Prince Charles can visit Srebrenica.

Remembering Srebrenica UK founder and chairman Dr Waqar Azmi OBE said: “We are extremely grateful to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales for considering this visit in this important 25th anniversary year and very much hope that His Royal Highness will be able to resume his visit once circumstances permit.”

The Prince was also due to lay a wreath on behalf of the UK at the Srebrenica Memorial Site in Potočari where Muslim men and boys were systematically murdered simply because of their identity.

The Prince was due to speak to Munira Subašić, the President of the Mothers of Srebrenica and Zepa Enclaves who lost her husband, son and more than 100 relatives during the genocide.

She said today: “We were really looking forward to meeting the Prince of Wales as his visit means a lot to us and sends a powerful message to the world about what happened in the heart of Europe.

“However, we understand why this decision has been made and we are looking forward to meeting him very soon”.

The Prince was due to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of his Spring tour, which included Cyprus and Jordan, but the entire tour has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK’s National Srebrenica Memorial Day will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on 6th July with 2,000 guests in attendance.

There will be more than 1,200 memorial events & activities taking place in town halls, schools, places of worship, police and community centres across the UK to mark the Srebrenica genocide by bringing thousands of people together to honour the victims, learn the lessons of Srebrenica and reject hatred.