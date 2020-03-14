Home » Updated Murder Manhunt launched after Broad daylight Stabbing in Ashford
14th March 2020
1 Min Read

Police have  launched a murder  investigation after a serious stabbing in the Brookfield area of Ashford.

It’s understood that a person  has been seriously injured and as a result has died of his injuries despite efforts at the scene to save him.

 

Stabbing Attack Leaves Man Serious In Ashford
Witnesses claim: A young boy has been stabbed in the back on Brookfield Road. Attempts were  being made to resuscitate the victim.

A large  area  near Arlington has been cordoned off by police.

Armed officers have been called to the area to help with a manhunt that has been launched for the killer

 

Kent Police say they will be issuing an appeal shortly

Anyone with information or witnessed the incident  is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 14-65

