Murder Manhunt launched after Broad daylight Stabbing in Ashford

Police have launched a murder investigation after a serious stabbing in the Brookfield area of Ashford.

It’s understood that a person has been seriously injured and as a result has died of his injuries despite efforts at the scene to save him.

Witnesses claim: A young boy has been stabbed in the back on Brookfield Road. Attempts were being made to resuscitate the victim.

A large area near Arlington has been cordoned off by police.

Armed officers have been called to the area to help with a manhunt that has been launched for the killer

Kent Police say they will be issuing an appeal shortly

Anyone with information or witnessed the incident is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 14-65