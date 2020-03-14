Man dies in Merton house blaze

A man has sadly died at a house blaze on Kingsbridge Road in Merton

Three fire engines and around 18 firefighters and officers attended the fire, which was at a two storey terraced house. Part of a ground floor room was damaged in the fire.

Firefighters found the body of the man within a room on the ground floor of the property and he was pronounced dead by London Ambulance Service at the scene. A woman left the property before the Brigade arrived and was removed to hospital by LAS suffering with smoke inhalation and shock.

The Brigade was called at 6.20pm on Friday and the fire was under control by just before 7pm. Crews from Sutton and New Malden fire stations attended the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.