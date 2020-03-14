First Picture of Jaydon McFarlane who has been stabbed to death in Ashford Kent

A young man has reportedly died after being stabbed in Brookfield Road this afternoon. The victim is being widely named as Jaydon McFarlane, believed to be 19 years old.

A Murder invesigation has been launched by Kent Police following the stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally injured in Brookfield Road, Ashford at around 12.27pm on Saturday 14 March 2020.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, suffered fatal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are carrying out a number of enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Moss said: ‘I am keen to hear from anyone who was walking, cycling or driving in the area of Brookfield Road, near Clockhouse shortly before or after 12.27pm on Saturday 14 March. In particular, I would like to invite any motorists or cyclists who were in the area to contact us and submit their dashcam or video footage for detectives to review.’

Can you help?

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 14-651