Fire crews called to smoke issuing from the Platform at Holborn Underground station
14th March 2020
1 Min Read

A number of fire crews have been called to Holborn  Underground Station after smoke has been seen issuing from the Westbound platform with the station. The station has been evacuated and cleared of staff.

Firefighters were mobilsed to the station just after 7.30pm on Saturday evening

 

Piccadilly Line: No service between King’s Cross and Hyde Park Corner and MINOR DELAYS on the rest of the line due to a fire alert at Holborn. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Great Northern and TfL Rail. Also, Holborn station is closed.

Affected Lines:
Piccadilly Line

Affected Stations:
Hyde Park Corner Station
Green Park Station
Piccadilly Circus Station
Leicester Square Station
Covent Garden Station
Holborn Station
Russell Square Station
King’s Cross St.Pancras Station

 

More to follow

