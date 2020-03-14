Fire crews called to smoke issuing from the Platform at Holborn Underground station

A number of fire crews have been called to Holborn Underground Station after smoke has been seen issuing from the Westbound platform with the station. The station has been evacuated and cleared of staff.

Firefighters were mobilsed to the station just after 7.30pm on Saturday evening

Piccadilly Line: No service between King’s Cross and Hyde Park Corner and MINOR DELAYS on the rest of the line due to a fire alert at Holborn. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Great Northern and TfL Rail. Also, Holborn station is closed.

Affected Lines:

Piccadilly Line

Affected Stations:

Hyde Park Corner Station

Green Park Station

Piccadilly Circus Station

Leicester Square Station

Covent Garden Station

Holborn Station

Russell Square Station

King’s Cross St.Pancras Station

More to follow