covid19! For Once I Do Not Have Any Of The Answers

Dr. Carlo Serini: «I have been a resuscitator for years, but now it’s different. Tonight I approached an elderly man. We had put on his breathing helmet. He looked around scared. I leaned over and he whispered ‘But is it true then? Am I serious? “I met his dog-like gaze and I understood that this time I had no answers.” Doctor Francesca Cortellaro: «Do you know what the most dramatic feeling is? See the patients die alone, listen to them as they beg you to greet their children and grandchildren. Covid-19 patients enter alone, no relatives can attend and when they are about to leave they sense it. They are lucid, they do not go into narcolepsy. It is as if they were drowning, but with all the time to understand it. The last one was tonight. She was a grandmother, she wanted to see her granddaughter. I pulled out the phone and called it on video. They said goodbye. Soon after she left. By now I have a long list of video calls. I call it a farewell list. I hope they give us iPad mini, three or four would be enough, not to make them die alone ».