Southern Rail services between London Victoria to Brighton remain suspended

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) attended the scene alongside paramedics and specialist rail crews.

A statement from BTP says: “They have been called following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are in the process of establishing how they came to be on the tracks.”

No details have been released at this stage regarding the person’s name, gender or age.

Network Rail (NR) crews are working with the emergency services and closed the line the main Brighton to London line following the incident.

“It is with regret we have to report that someone was hit by a train,” a NR statement says. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person and all the staff who dealt with this incident.

“Remember, Samaritans are always there to listen, their free helpline can be contacted on 116 123. A simple conversation is sometimes all it takes.”

Where to get help if you’re struggling You don’t have to suffer in silence if you’re struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help: Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email [email protected], in confidence Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won’t show up on your bill PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141 Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information on its website Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website here and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58

Southern services in the Surrey and Sussex area into London have severely affected.

Tickets were being accepted by a variety of transport operators in the area and a bus replacement service is being arranged.