Blaze leaves Kidbrooke semi-detached house was damaged by the fire

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house fire on Woolacombe Road in Kidbrooke.

Most of the first floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by the fire and the roof was destroyed. One woman left the building before the Brigade arrived. She was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 1540 and the fire was under control by 1801. Fire crews from East Greenwich and Lee Green fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.