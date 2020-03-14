Appeal to locate missing boy from Medway

Officers attempting to locate a boy reported missing from the Medway area are appealing for information.

Charlie Pymm, who is 11, was reported missing at 9.15pm on 12 March 2020.

Charlie is white, around 4ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short mousey coloured hair. When he was last seen he was wearing his school uniform, a white shirt, grey trousers and black trainers with blue piping.

Inspector David Venue-Coppard said: ‘We are keen to locate Charlie and I would like to make it clear that he is not in any trouble. We just want to know he is safe and well.’

If anyone can help police with their investigation please contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 12-1441.