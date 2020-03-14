A man has been charged with possessing 20 knives In his car

A man has been charged with possessing 20 knives after the car he was travelling in was stopped by officers in Southwark.

On Thursday, 12 March, officers conducting proactive patrols in Coldharbour Lane stopped a car containing three males. All three made off on foot, but were arrested nearby.

A discarded bag was found, within which were 20 knives, including several zombie knives.

Two of the males were later released without further action.

Denique Iswom Newell, 18 of Mercator Road, Lewisham was charged on Friday, 13 March, with 20 counts of possession of a knife. He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 14 March.

