Wanted Thugs Who Robbed Disabled Man

Two people who have had a two-year suspended prison sentence increased to three years’ immediate imprisonment are wanted after failing to hand themselves into police.

Kirsty Norris, 32, and David Mercer, 25, both of Queensway, Brighton, were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, in October last year, after being found guilty of robbery and five counts of fraud.

But following the Solicitor General’s intervention, the Court of Appeal increased their sentences to three years’ immediate imprisonment. They were required to hand themselves into police by 6pm on Thursday (March 12), but failed to do so.

Anyone who sees them or knows of their whereabouts is asked to report online or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 644 of 16/10/18.