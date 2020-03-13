Police investigating suspected kidnapping in Brighton

Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected kidnapping in Brighton.

About 7.21pm on Thursday 12 March, a small black hatchback car is reported to have entered St Martin’s Street and pulled up next to a male standing on the pavement. The driver has then left the vehicle, assaulted the man and forced him into the car, which made off towards Lewes Road.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened – or anyone with dash cam or CCTV in the area which may have captured the incident – is asked to come forward.

You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Westfield.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.