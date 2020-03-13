Victim of Folkestone Street Robbery sought

A woman believed to be the victim of an attempted robbery is being sought by police in Folkestone.

Kent Police received a report that a woman was walking down Tontine Street at around 9.30pm on Saturday 7 March 2020 when she was reportedly approached by three men, and her bag was grabbed. A member of public intervened and accompanied her away to safety. The three men are described as being aged around 20 years old and were on mountain bikes.

Officers would like to speak to the woman to ensure she is ok, and are also appealing for anyone who might know her or witnessed the incident to call Kent Police on 01843 222289quoting 46/44553/20