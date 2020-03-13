Siobhan Collins-grant Sentenced To Eight Years’ Imprisonment For Murder Of Sahkira Loseke

Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Sahkira Loseke on Thursday, 12 March at the Old Bailey.

On Friday, 13 March she was sentenced at the same court to eight years’ imprisonment.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 11.12pm on Sunday, 8 September 2019 to reports of a stabbing in Belmont Street, Camden.

Officers attended and found Sahkira, 22, suffering from a stab injury to the chest. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held on Thursday, 12 September revealed cause of death as a single stab wound and that the weapon had caused trauma to her aorta and heart.

Detectives established on the evening of the incident, Collins-Grant had visited an address she had been living at in Belmont Street to collect some belongings.

She had taken a group of female friends with her and Sahkira, along with two other women, had turned up at the property at the same time.

The incident took place outside a block of flats after a disagreement broke out between the two groups of women, who were known to each other.

Collins-Grant however, had not had any direct interaction with Sahkira before the attack.

Witnesses described how she ran towards Sahkira, threw a punch and used both hands to stab her in the chest with a knife.

After Sahkira fell to the floor, Collins-Grant ran off thn briefly returned to the scene and was heard to say: “What have I done?”

However she then picked up the knife and left again, before making her way to Regents Canal and throwing the weapon – which was recovered by police – into the water.

Collins-Grant surrendered herself to police on Thursday, 12 September and the following day was charged with murder and possession of a knife, or a bladed / pointed article in a public place.

Enquiries revealed some weeks prior to the fatal attack, Collins-Grant and Sahkira had been involved in a confrontation in a nightclub.