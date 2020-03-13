Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage to make contact following a serious collision in Bromley.

Officers were called at approximately 6.49pm on Thursday, 12 March to reports of a road traffic collision on Bromley Common.

A Blue VW Polo car was travelling on Bromley Common towards Orpington, when it was in collision with a 58-year-old male pedestrian.

The driver of the VW Polo was not arrested and is helping police with their enquiries.

The pedestrian is in a critical condition in a London hospital.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating. They are particularly keen to hear from any drivers who were on Bromley Common at approximately 6.40pm and who may have recorded the events leading up to the collision on dashcam.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU at Catford on 020 8285 1574 quoting CAD 6654/12MAR20.