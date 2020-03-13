Man convicted of terror offences

A man has pleaded guilty to terrorism offences today, Friday, 13 March, at the Old Bailey, following a joint investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and Counter Terrorism Policing North-West.

Ayub Nurhussein, 29 of south west London was charged on 26 July 2019 with one count of funding terrorism, contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000, and one count of possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58, TACT, 2000.

On 2 December 2019 he was charged with three further counts of possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and three counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to section 2(1)(a) TACT 2006.

On 13 January 2020, Nurhussein pleaded guilty to all four counts of possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and three counts of dissemination of terrorist publications. He pleaded not guilty to the single count of funding terrorism but today changed his plea.

A Newton hearing in relation to the charge is scheduled to take place at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 19 March.

Nurhussein’s associate Said Mohammed, 30 from Longsight, Manchester was also charged on 26 July 2019 with one count of arranging funds or property for the purposes of terrorism contrary to Section 17, TACT 2000 and one count of possession of a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 (1)(a) TACT 2000.

On 13 January, Mohammed pleaded guilty to arranging funds or property for the purposes of terrorism. He pleaded not guilty to possession of a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and the case in relation to this charge was discontinued.

A third man was arrested as part of the investigation and charged with possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. He was found not guilty in January this year.

Sentencing of Nurhussein and Mohammed is set for Thursday, 26 March at the Old Bailey