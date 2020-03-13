Man convicted of stabbing his mum to death

A man who stabbed his own mother to death has been convicted today [Friday 13 March] in relation to her death in Enfield in Autumn last year.

Criston Preddie, 28, of Tennyson Close, Enfield, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility at the Old Bailey and will be sentenced later this year on 5 June.

Police were initially called by Preddie himself at 7.23pm on Saturday, 28 September, to reports of a seriously injured woman at an address on Tennyson Close in Enfield. He told them that he had ‘killed his mother’, but did not give a reason.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found Arlene Williams suffering with stab injuries. The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Preddie was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and subsequently charged with the same offence.

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 30 September and a pre-trial preparation hearing was held on 18 December.

Preddie had told officers that he’d had an argument earlier on the day of her death, lost his temper and then approached her on the settee with a kitchen knife.

DI Joanna Yorke, from the investigation team at the Specialist Crime command, said: “This is a very sad case which has left the extended family devastated and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers”

A referral was made to the Directorate of Professional Standards, an investigation is ongoing.