Detectives investigating the murder of Asante Campbell in Hendon have charged a second man with murder.

Kofi Abusah, 19, of no fixed abode, was arrested in Colchester on 11 March. He was charged the following evening and is due to appear in custody this morning at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, 29 February, to a report that a silver VW Polo car had collided with a parked car in Parson Street, NW4.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended and found 24-year-old Asante Campbell inside the VW Polo suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to a north London hospital where he died later that evening.

Another man has previously been charged with Asante’s murder.

Hafid Abdi Mohammed Omar, 19 , of Orange Hill Road, Edgware, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 3 March. He was charged on Thursday, 5 March with murder.

He appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on 5 March. Details for his next court appearance await.