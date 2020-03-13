Detectives have charged a man with the attempted murder of a woman in Tonbridge.

Kent Police officers along with South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to a nail bar in the High Street, at 9.18am on Wednesday 11 March 2020.

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital for treatment after she sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds. Her condition is currently described as serious but stable.

At 10.15am, Thuan Dinh, 51, of Rowan Mews, Tonbridge was arrested and an investigation was commenced by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. The victim and the suspect are known to each other.

On Thursday 12 March, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of attempted murder against Mr Dinh. He was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place and breaching a restraining order.

Mr Dinh is remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 March.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward and anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604 100, quoting crime reference 46/46236/20.