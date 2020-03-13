Attempted murder charges have been authorised against two men following a shooting near Greenhithe.

Christopher Nourse, 41, of Ospringe Close, Penge, and Colin Nourse, 38, of Cooper Close, Greenhithe, have both been charged by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 March 2020.

The charges were made following an incident in the Cooper Close area at around 7.45pm on Sunday 8 March 2020. A 31-year-old man from Essex sustained arm injuries and he remains at a London hospital in a stable condition. He has also been arrested as part of enquiries.

A 35-year-old man from Crayford, who was arrested the following day on suspicion of possessing a firearm, has been bailed, pending further enquiries, until 6 April.

A 25-year-old woman, from Greenhithe, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information on the incident, who is yet to speak with an officer, is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 08-1320. Alternatively, information can be submitted online by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020119Z99-PO1