A London Underground driver has tested positive for coronavirus

A driver on the London Underground driver has tested positive for coronavirus we can reveal

Transport for London said the driver is receiving support from health services and are self-isolating due to the coronavirus diagnosis.

Their duties mean they were not working in a customer-facing area.

The spokesperson said: “The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority and we are taking all necessary precautions. The areas where the driver worked are being cleaned, including the depot and the trains, in line with guidance from Public Health England with whom we are working closely.”

Sources said the man, who works on the Jubilee Line, has been off work this week after returning from holiday in Vietnam.

An internal message to staff said the driver, based at the North Greenwich depot, had been self-isolating but had tested positive for Covid-19.