A burglar who was caught in the act by a courageous Sittingbourne householder has been jailed.

At around 4.50am on 10 September 2019, a Miller Close resident saw a light was on in the wooden cabin in his back garden.

Suspecting there were intruders, he approached the cabin and saw David Bignall inside along with a second man.

He attempted to trap them inside by holding the doors closed, but they forced their way out and ran off down an alleyway.

The victim followed and caught Bignall as he attempted to follow the other offender over a fence into a neighbour’s garden.

A struggle ensued and Bignall, who was holding a screwdriver, assaulted the victim while making threats.

A number of neighbours who heard the commotion came to the victim’s assistance and helped restrain the burglar until the arrival of police officers.

Bignall of Larkfield Avenue, Sittingbourne was arrested and later charged with burglary, going equipped to steal and assault.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Thursday 12 March 2020, at the same court, he was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Nicola Lincoln said: ‘This burglar did not hesitate to use violence in an attempt to escape the scene of his crime.

‘It is to the victim’s credit that he stood his ground and bravely held onto the offender until the arrival of patrols. I would also like to commend the neighbours who came to his assistance.

‘This prison sentence will ensure the residents of Sittingbourne are protected from Bignall’s criminal activities.’