Police rushed Liverpool Road in Islington just after 7pm after reports of a stabbing.

Once on scene they found a 18 year old male suffering with stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital and are awaiting news of his condition.

A police spokesperson has said “No arrest has been made yet any witnesses are asked to please call 101 ref 6536/13mar ”

The MET have now issued a A Section 60 order for the borough of Islington until midday on Saturday.

Updates to follow