Have you seen missing Evie Halkyard?

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenage girl who is missing.

15 year old Evie Halkyard was last seen in St Albans yesterday (Wednesday 11 March) at around 1.30pm.

Evie is described as slim, around 5ft 6in tall and with long brown hair that is normally worn in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing light grey jogging bottoms, pale pink Air Force Nike trainers and a black ‘wet look’ puffa jacket.

She has links to Redbourn, Borehamwood and London.

It is believed that Evie may have travelled to the Waterloo area of London.

If you have seen Evie since she was reported missing or have information on her whereabouts call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 448 of 11 March.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.