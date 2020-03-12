Three teenagers arrested after a car was stolen in a burglary in Dagenham

Police have arrested three teenagers after a car was stolen in a burglary in Dagenham.

At 3.19am on Wednesday, 11 March a white Mercedes C Class was spotted by patrolling officers in Oxlow Lane, Dagenham

They signalled for the car to stop, but it made off.

A police pursuit was authorised and a short time later the car stopped by the junction with Hunters Hall Road – three male occupants abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Officers pursued them and three teenage boys, aged, 15, 16 and 17, were detained.

They have all been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody.

Officers attended the registered keeper’s address nearby and found the premises insecure.

The owner of the car was spoken to and he confirmed the Mercedes had only just been stolen in a burglary.

A Playstation 4 had also been taken and this was recovered in the stolen Mercedes.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue