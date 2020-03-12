Police hunt for Ford fiesta after three mowed down in West Malling hit and run

Kent Police was called at 4.07pm on Wednesday 11 March to reports that a black or dark blue Ford Fiesta had collided with three people on a pedestrian crossing in the High Street.

The Fiesta left the area towards East Malling and officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service are currently at the scene where the road is closed.

Enquiries are continuing to locate the Ford Fiesta and the driver, and officers are appealing for witnesses or anybody who can assist the investigation to call the appeal line.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604 100, quoting reference 11-0947.