Man left with life changing injuries

Officers from the West Midlands are investigating after a man was left with life changing injuries following a hit-and-run in Northfield in February. Police believe father of five, Robert Field, was crossing the road when he was struck by a small dark blue car on Hoggs Lane at the junction with Cheverton Road at 7pm on Saturday 22 February.

The car, which was travelling in the direction of Frankley Beeches Road, failed to stop and a passenger-side wing mirror was left at the scene.

Members of the public rushed to the aid of Mr Field, aged 66, who was taken to hospital where he remains after suffering life changing injuries due to the impact of the collision.

His children have today shared a picture of their father’s injuries and an emotional plea for anyone with information to come forward.