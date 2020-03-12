Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing teenager from Gravesend.

Max Deverill was last seen near Orchard Avenue at around 9.30pm on 2 March 2020.

The 17-year-old is described as being of slim build, around 6ft tall, with short curly black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anybody who sees him or knows where he may be to contact them.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 02-1785.