Italian nurses battling coronavirus outbreak share photos of exhaustion as some left bruised by face masks

Ms Bonari wrote: “I’m afraid to go to work.

“I am afraid because the mask may not adhere well to my face, or I may have accidentally touched myself with dirty gloves, or maybe the lenses do not completely cover my eyes and something may have passed

She continued: “I am psychologically tired, as are all my colleagues who have been in the same condition for weeks, but this will not prevent us from doing our job as we have always done.

“I will continue to take care of and take care of my patients, because I am proud and in love with my job.”