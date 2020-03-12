Further arrest over Newham teen murder

Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Shanur Ahmed in Newham have made further arrests.

The two men, both aged 18 – were arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery this morning (Thursday, 12 March).

Both remain in custody at an east London police station.

An investigation was launched after Shanur was discovered unresponsive in an area of scrubland, at the rear of Gallions Reach DLR Station, Atlantis Avenue, E6 on Tuesday, 3 March.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 8.38am after he was found with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The murder investigation is led by Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination carried out at East Ham mortuary on Thursday, 5 March, established cause of death as a head injury.

Four other males arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early April.

A 20-year-old man has been released with no further action.

Enquiries by homicide detectives based with Specialist Crime continue.

Shanur had been reported missing by his family in the early hours of Tuesday, after he did not return to his home in Manor Park, E12.

Due to Shanur having been reported as a missing person, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office of Police Conduct have been informed.