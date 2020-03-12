Dover drugs gang jailed for a total of 20 years

Twenty years’ imprisonment has been given to five men who admitted drug supply offences following a Kent Police operation in Dover.

Between 4 and 6 February 2020 officers carried out 36 warrants as part of an investigation led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

In total 32 people were charged with 67 drug offences.

The first five people to be imprisoned were sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 11 March with further court hearings planned for 27 suspects.

Sentences:

Paul Roberts, 45, of no fixed address, was sentenced to five years and eight months for the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Lewis Carney, 31, of Royal Victoria Place, Dover, was sentenced to four and a half years for being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Mohammed Miah, 23, of John Street, South Norwood, was sentenced to four years and two months for being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Tuwarne Matthews, 19, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years and four months for being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.



Archie Foad, 19, of Victoria Park, Dover, was sentenced to two and a half years for conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Brookes, from Kent Police, said: ‘These are the first results from a large and complex operation that has caused significant disruption to those who seek to supply drugs in Dover.

‘The scale of this activity sends a clear message that there is no tolerance for county lines drug activity in Kent.

‘Each day our officers are continuing to gather new evidence and take action against the individuals who bring misery to our communities across the county, and there will be no let-up in our efforts.