Detectives investigating the murder of Archie Beston charge man

Detectives investigating the murder of Archie Beston, who was found with fatal stab injuries on 29 February in Wood Street, Kingston, have charged a man with his murder.

Police arrested Tyron Bryan, aged 20, of Willingham way, Kingston, on 29 February. He was charged with possession of points and blades and affray and appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 2 March where he was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, 26 March.

On Thursday, 12 March, he was further charged with murder and grievous bodily harm (GBH). He is due to appear in custody on Friday, 13 March at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Another man has been charged in relation to the incident.

Police arrested Finley Ahwan, aged 20, on 1 March. He was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving. He attended Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 3 March and was granted bail to next appear at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, 26 March.

Police arrested two other men in connection with the incident.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on 29 February. He has since been bailed to return later in March.

A second man, was arrested on suspicion of affray on 29 February. There is no further action against him.

Police were called at around 3.40am on Saturday, 29 February, to reports of an incident in Wood Street, Kingston.

Archie was found at the scene suffering from a stab injury.

Officers administered first aid and Archie was taken by London Ambulance Service to a west London hospital. He was pronounced dead on Friday, 6 March.