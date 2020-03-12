Dash footage appeal after West Malling hit and run

Privately held CCTV and dashcam footage is sought following a collision in West Malling.

Kent Police was called at 4.07pm on Wednesday 11 March 2020 to reports that a black Ford Fiesta had failed to stop after colliding with three women on a pedestrian crossing in the High Street.

The car left the area towards East Malling and was found abandoned in Twisden Road, East Malling, at around 9.45pm.

One of the injured women was taken to a London hospital for treatment to serious injuries and she remains there in a stable condition. Another was taken to a local hospital for medical attention while the third was treated at the scene but did not required hospital treatment.

Detective Inspector Richard O’Toole, from Kent Police’s Tonbridge Crime Investigation Department, said: ‘Our enquiries into this incident are progressing and, while there have been no arrests at this stage, we are grateful to everyone that has already provided us with information.

‘We remain keen to hear any information that can help us progress this case and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage that was recorded in Twisden Road, and the neighbouring area, between the time of the incident and 10pm.

‘Any footage could prove crucial to our enquiries and I would urge anyone with such video, or pictures, to contact us at their earliest opportunity on 01622 604 100, quoting reference 46/46089/20.’