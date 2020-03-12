Corona vs The Gunners – Manager tests positive for virus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for corona virus.

The virus has reached the Arsenal and thy have closed their training ground. Any club staff who had recent contact with Arteta have been told to self-isolate.

On Friday the Premier League will hold an Emergency Meeting to discuss going forward and playing future fixtures.

The Gunners are due to Play the Seagulls at the Amex stadium in Brighton on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Club said ” Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution. We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal. ”

It is clear Arsenal may not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. The Club will update fans over the coming days.