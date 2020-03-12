The A50 in Staffordshire is closed westbound between the A522 and A521 near Blythe Bridge, due to an overturned HGV. Staffordshire Police are on scene. The closure is likely to remain in place for several hours.

For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.If travelling towards this area from further afield, you may wish to consider an alternative route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.