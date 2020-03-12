A burglar who stole more than £7,000 worth of goods in six months has been jailed

A prolific shoplifter and burglar who stole more than £7,000 worth of goods in six months has been jailed.

Reashad Quirk stole perfume, alcohol and electrical equipment from shops and businesses in Folkestone, Canterbury, Maidstone and Chatham between September 2019 and February 2020.

The 37-year-old, of Woodstock Road, Finsbury Park, north London, has now admitted a series of offences including shoplifting and burglary and was jailed for 20 months at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 11 March 2020.

Quirk targeted supermarkets and a pharmacy in the Folkestone area between September and November 2019, stealing or attempting to steal more than £600 worth of spirits, food and electrical equipment.

He then operated in Canterbury in December 2019, stealing perfume and aftershave worth more than £800 from a department store.

In January 2020, he stole scent and electrical items from shops in Chatham and Maidstone and champagne and spirits worth over £300 from supermarkets in Canterbury.

The following month, he broke into a commercial premises in Broad Oak Road, Canterbury to steal computers and other equipment and was later arrested.

Detective Constable Andrew Palmer, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Our officers collected CCTV from the many places Quirk had targeted and built a strong case which has led to this prison sentence.

‘Persistent thieves like Quirk cause misery for local businesses and I am pleased he is now off the streets and unable to trouble anyone for a significant amount of time.’