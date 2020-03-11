London Ambulance Service In Melt Down

London Ambulance call handlers have been taking almost 400 calls each hour today.
They have advised to ONLY call 999 in an emergency. As they must make sure they can speak to and treat those with the most life-threatening injuries and illnesses first.
A London Ambulance Spokesperson Said ” We’re really busy and our staff are working so hard to get to the most seriously ill and injured patients. Please ONLY call 999 in an emergency. If you’re unwell or have a medical question or concern, but it’s not an emergency, go directly to NHS 111 “