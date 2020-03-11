Two men charged over aggravated burglary in Canterbury

Two men have appeared in court after the home of an elderly man was broken into in Canterbury.

Kent Police was called on the morning of Wednesday 26 February 2020 following a report that armed men had entered a house in the city’s Sturry Road.

Items were stolen from the property before a man in his 80s was reportedly forced to withdraw money at a Post Office.

Two men have since been arrested and charged with kidnap and aggravated burglary.

Peter Savage, 40, of New Town Street, Canterbury, and Daniel Hake, 37, of no fixed abode, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 11 March.

They were both remanded in custody until they appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 13 April.