Two men are due to appear in court charged with firearms offences relating to a fatal shooting in Folkestone.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate after Joe Daniels was found unresponsive inside the Red Cow pub in Foord Road on Wednesday 22 November 2017.

Mr Daniels, 58, had suffered an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, where a firearm was also recovered.

Since the incident, detectives have carried out extensive enquiries and appealed for witnesses to come forward with information.

Two men were arrested in January 2018 and February 2019 in connection with the incident and subsequently released pending further investigation.

On Tuesday 11 February 2020 both men, aged 25, appeared at Margate Magistrates’ Court charged with firearms offences.

· One man was charged with two counts of selling a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and converting an imitation firearm into a firearm.

· The second man was charged with two counts of selling a prohibited weapon, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and conspiring to supply class B drugs.

The pair are due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 16 March 2020.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Vickery from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: ‘The tragic death of Mr Daniels remains unsolved and our thoughts are with his family, who we have kept updated throughout our enquiries.

‘Over the past two years we have reviewed more than 1,000 hours of CCTV and dashcam footage. We have also taken more than 350 statements, searched houses and seized more than 1,200 items, many of which have been forensically examined.

‘The two people who have been charged with firearms offences are no longer being investigated in relation to Mr Daniels’ death and have been eliminated from this part of our enquiries.

‘Whilst there is no new update for this part of our investigation, I would like to thank all those people who have come forward to assist us with information so far.’