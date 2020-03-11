Home » UPDATED Train services delays after Bridge strike at Ringwould
11th March 2020
A lorry has struck a railway bridge on Wingleton Lane, Ringwould near Walmer. No trains running until checks have been made.
Southeastern have said: Due to a road vehicle striking this bridge at #Walmer services in the area are being held while a team go and assess the damage. Trains between Dover and Ramsgate will be delayed.

Update: No trains between Dover and Ramsgate, possibly until the end of today, after a skip lorry crashed into the rail bridge causing structural damage on Wingleton Lane at Ringwould near Walmer earlier this morning.

