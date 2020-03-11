Police appeal for information after M20 motorway was closed after four vehicle collision

The M20 coastbound has re-opened following a serious collision involving four vehicles.

The incident was reported to Kent Police at 9.29pm on Tuesday 10 March 2020 and involved two lorries, a black Citroen Cactus and a Mercedes sprinter van. It took place about a mile away from junction 9.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30’s from the Slough area, was taken to a London hospital for treatment to serious injuries and a second person was taken to a local hospital for treatment to injuries that were not described as serious.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision that is yet to make contact.

Investigators would also like to obtain any dashcam footage recorded between junctions 8 and 9 of the M20 for the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information can contact Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting HW/SW/25/20.

Alternatively email [email protected]