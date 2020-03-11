Multiple Stabbings Walthamstow

MET Officers are currently on scene dealing with a multiple person stabbing in Walthamstow E17.

All victims are receiving treatment in hospital and we await an update on their condition.

A Police spokes person has said “This is an isolated incident and we don’t believe there is a risk to members of the public. Road closures are currently in place in and around Thornburu Way, E17. We urge any witnesses to contact 101 with information quoting reference CAD 7922/11MAR20”