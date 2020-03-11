Manhunt for Southwark rapist

Police are releasing an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a rape in Kennington Gardens, Southwark.

The offence happened between around 2am and 2am on Sunday, 29 December 2019 in the area of Kennington Park Road.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking in the street when she was approached by an unknown man who attacked her.

The victim, who also suffered a blow to the head, was taken to a London hospital as a precaution and later discharged. She is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Ian Kenward of the Central South Safeguarding Command Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to the man in the attached footage. We are urging anyone who may have been in the area or who recognises him to contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 783/29DEC19.